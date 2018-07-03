Barnes & Noble terminates CEO Demos Parneros

(Reuters) - Barnes & Noble Inc (BKS.N) on Tuesday said it terminated Chief Executive Officer Demos Parneros, citing violations of the retail bookseller’s policies.

The logo for Barnes and Noble is displayed on a screen on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., May 18, 2018. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

The company said the action was taken by its board, but did not provide further details.

“Parneros’ termination is not due to any disagreement with the company regarding its financial reporting, policies or practices or any potential fraud relating thereto,” the company said in a statement.