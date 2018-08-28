FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 28, 2018 / 5:41 PM / a minute ago

Barnes & Noble is sued by ex-CEO over termination

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK (Reuters) - A former chief executive of Barnes & Noble Inc (BKS.N) filed a lawsuit on Tuesday accusing the bookseller of breach of contract and defamation in connection with his sudden termination last month after a little over a year in the job.

FILE PHOTO: The logo for Barnes and Noble is displayed on a screen on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., May 18, 2018. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid/File Photo

In a complaint filed in Manhattan federal court, Demos Parneros accused Barnes & Noble founder Leonard Riggio of engineering his “firing without cause” and damaging his reputation, in an effort to maintain control of the company.

Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Marguerita Choy

