Barnes & Noble is sued by ex-CEO over termination

NEW YORK (Reuters) - A former chief executive of Barnes & Noble Inc (BKS.N) filed a lawsuit on Tuesday accusing the bookseller of breach of contract and defamation in connection with his sudden termination last month after a little over a year in the job.

FILE PHOTO - A Barnes & Noble book store is shown in Encinitas, California September 9, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake

In a complaint filed in Manhattan federal court, Demos Parneros accused Barnes & Noble founder Leonard Riggio of engineering his “firing without cause” and damaging his reputation, in an effort to maintain control of the company.