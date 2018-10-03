FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 3, 2018 / 8:41 PM / Updated 28 minutes ago

Barnes & Noble to explore strategic options

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Bookseller Barnes & Noble Inc (BKS.N) said on Wednesday it is exploring strategic options after several parties, including its chairman Leonard Riggio, expressed interest to buy the company.

FILE PHOTO: A woman looks in from a window panel of a Barnes and Noble store in New York October 24, 2012. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

This comes nearly a month after investor Richard Schottenfeld disclosed a higher stake in the bookseller and said he had discussed with its founder a possible sale of the company.

Shares of the company rose about 24 percent in extended trading following the news.

Reporting by Soundarya J in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta

