Barnes & Noble to explore strategic options

(Reuters) - Bookseller Barnes & Noble Inc (BKS.N) said on Wednesday it is exploring strategic options after several parties, including its chairman Leonard Riggio, expressed interest to buy the company.

FILE PHOTO: A woman looks in from a window panel of a Barnes and Noble store in New York October 24, 2012. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

This comes nearly a month after investor Richard Schottenfeld disclosed a higher stake in the bookseller and said he had discussed with its founder a possible sale of the company.

Shares of the company rose about 24 percent in extended trading following the news.