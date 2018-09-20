Barrett Business Services, ex-CFO settle accounting fraud charges: SEC

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission said on Thursday that Barrett Business Services Inc (BBSI.O) and the company’s former chief financial officer have agreed to settle charges of accounting fraud involving workers’ compensation expenses.

FILE PHOTO: The seal of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission hangs on the wall at SEC headquarters in Washington, U.S., June 24, 2011. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst/File Photo

Criminal charges were also filed against the former CFO, James Miller, by the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Washington, the SEC said in a statement.

Without admitting or denying the SEC’s findings, BBSI agreed to pay a $1.5 million civil penalty, the statement said.