(Reuters) - Canadian miner Barrick Gold Corp (ABX.TO) said on Monday its Chief Executive Officer Kelvin Dushnisky will step down and take the top job at South African gold producer AngloGold Ashanti Ltd (ANGJ.J).

Dushnisky, who joined Barrick in 2002, will step down by end-August.

(This version of the story has been refiled to correct to 2002 from 2012 in the 2nd Paragraph.)