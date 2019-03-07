Barrick CEO calls Nevada JV talks with Newmont 'constructive': CNBC

FILE PHOTO: Mark Bristow, chief executive officer of Barrick Gold, speaks during an interview at the Investing in African Mining Indaba conference in Cape Town, South Africa February 5, 2019. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings

(Reuters) - Barrick Gold Corp is having “constructive” talks with rival Newmont Mining Corp about a possible joint venture in Nevada, Chief Executive Mark Bristow told the CNBC television network on Thursday.

“We are engaged in a constructive manner,” Bristow said on CNBC’s “Mad Money” program. “We are talking. That’s a good thing.”

Major shareholders have pushed for a Nevada JV, expressing concern a full combination of both companies - which Barrick wants - could be too complex.

Newmont has already rejected Barrick’s $18 billion offer for the full company. Bristow said it was unlikely he could sweeten the offer.

“I don’t give away premiums that haven’t been earned,” Bristow said.