FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Deals
September 23, 2018 / 9:36 PM / Updated 18 minutes ago

Barrick Gold and Randgold Resources in late stage merger talks: Bloomberg

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - Canada’s Barrick Gold Corp (ABX.TO) and African miner Randgold Resources Ltd (RRS.L) are in advanced stages of negotiations to merge their operations, Bloomberg reported on Sunday, citing sources.

A deal about the merger of the two mining companies is imminent, a blog IKN, had earlier reported. bloom.bg/2QUaYa7

Barrick Gold’s Andy Lloyd declined to comment. Randgold Resources did not immediately reply to a request for comment.

Canada-based Barrick, a majority shareholder in Acacia Mining Plc (ACAA.L), struck a framework deal in October of last year with Tanzania that was supposed to resolve a tax dispute. Under that deal, Acacia would pay $300 million to Tanzania’s government, hand over a 16 percent stake in its mines and split “economic benefits” from operations.

Barrick in June could not provide a new deadline for the completion of talks to end the tax dispute in Tanzania after failing to meet a mid-year target to do so.

Barrick Gold has a market capitalization of C$18.78 billion ($14.53 billion) and Randgold Resources has a market capitalization of 4.6 billion British pounds ($6.02 billion), according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Reporting by Mekhla Raina in Bengaluru; Editing by Will Dunham

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.