Barrick chairman says miner eyes nimble future after Randgold deal

TORONTO (Reuters) - If all goes according to plan, Barrick Gold (ABX.TO) will have fewer mines and workers one year after acquiring Africa-focused Randgold Resources (RRS.L), the Canadian miner’s executive chairman said on Monday, as its investors approved the deal.

Votes were 99.8 percent in favor of the $6.1 billion, no-premium transaction, Toronto-based Barrick said, confirming a Reuters report on Friday. Randgold’s vote is scheduled for Nov. 7 and the deal is seen closing on Jan. 1, 2019.

“Ideally, we will have sold certain assets that don’t fit ... that’s number one,” Barrick Chairman John Thornton said, describing how he wants the combined company to look in a year. “Number two, we will be demonstrably more efficient.”

Asked what pace he wants to set for asset sales, Thornton said that provided conditions and prices are right, “look at our record and you’ll see the answer.” Some 18 months after the former Goldman Sachs banker took his job at Barrick, the company had sold all or part of seven different assets, he said.

Barrick has said that after the merger it will focus on ‘Tier One’ mines producing 500,000 ounces of gold annually, operating for more than 10 years and with low production costs. It currently has four such mines, with the potential to develop a further four.

It is also poised for further streamlining under the leadership of Mark Bristow, who currently runs Randgold and will become chief executive of the combined company, Thornton said.

Barrick has reduced the number of administrative jobs outside mine operations from 1,400 to about 300, said Thornton, noting that Randgold has only seven people at its head office. While Barrick will not cut that far, it is considering the best size for its headquarters, he added.

Bristow will “super-charge” Barrick’s push to decentralize and return to its roots as a lean, nimble operation, Thornton added.

“When I arrived, Barrick was running a four-hour marathon. Maybe now they’re running it at two hours and 55 minutes. You know the world record is two hours, one minute and 39 seconds, right? That’s where it’s headed,” he said.

“To get there, just by picking up the pace, there’ll be a self-selection process. Some people will say this is highly motivating ... and some people will say this is not for me, I just don’t want to run that fast.”