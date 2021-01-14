Barrick Gold quarterly output falls due to pandemic-related disruptions

FILE PHOTO: Souvenir luggage tags are displayed at a Barrick Gold Corp at the Prospectors and Developers Association of Canada (PDAC) annual conference in Toronto, Ontario, Canada March 1, 2020. REUTERS/Chris Helgren

(Reuters) - Canadian miner Barrick Gold Corp said on Thursday preliminary gold production fell 16.19% in the fourth quarter, hurt by lower output from Nevada Gold mines in the United States and Pueblo Viejo mine in the Dominican Republic.

While gold prices touched record highs in 2020, the COVID-19 pandemic-induced disruptions have hurt production at the company’s mines.

Total preliminary gold production fell to 1.21 million ounces in the quarter ended Dec. 31 from 1.44 million ounces, a year earlier.

Barrick, which is scheduled to report fourth-quarter results on Feb. 18, said output from its Nevada gold mine fell 6.7%, while that from its Pueblo Viejo mine fell 11.2%.

The world’s second largest gold miner by reserves said it expects all-in sustaining costs, a key industry metric, to decrease by 3-5% compared to the third quarter.