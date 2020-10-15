Papua New Guinea, Barrick agree in principle over Porgera gold mine

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - Papua New Guinea Prime Minister James Marape said on Thursday that Barrick Niugini Limited (BNL) was set to remain operator of the Porgera gold mine following talks with Barrick Gold Corp ABX.TO CEO Mark Bristow in Port Moresby.
“We have agreed in principle that Papua New Guinea will take a major share of equity under the new arrangements and BNL will retain operatorship and there will be a fair sharing of the economic benefits,” Marape said in a joint media release.
Reporting by Tom Westbrook; writing by Tom Daly; editing by Jason Neely
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.