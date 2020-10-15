Papua New Guinea, Barrick agree in principle over Porgera gold mine

FILE PHOTO: Souvenir luggage tags are displayed at a Barrick Gold Corp at the Prospectors and Developers Association of Canada (PDAC) annual conference in Toronto, Ontario, Canada March 1, 2020. REUTERS/Chris Helgren

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - Papua New Guinea Prime Minister James Marape said on Thursday that Barrick Niugini Limited (BNL) was set to remain operator of the Porgera gold mine following talks with Barrick Gold Corp ABX.TO CEO Mark Bristow in Port Moresby.

“We have agreed in principle that Papua New Guinea will take a major share of equity under the new arrangements and BNL will retain operatorship and there will be a fair sharing of the economic benefits,” Marape said in a joint media release.