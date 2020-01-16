Higher Nevada production pushes up Barrick Gold's gold output forecasts

FILE PHOTO: The logo of sponsor Barrick Gold Corporation is seen as visitors arrive at the Prospectors and Developers Association of Canada (PDAC) annual convention in Toronto, Ontario, Canada March 4, 2019. REUTERS/Chris Helgren/File Photo

(Reuters) - Canadian miner Barrick Gold Corp on Thursday forecast fourth-quarter gold production above analysts’ expectations, as its Nevada Gold Mines joint venture with Newmont Corp yielded more of the precious metal.

The company said it expects the joint venture - located in the one of the world’s largest gold producing areas - to produce 585 million ounces of gold for the three months ended Dec.31.

Total preliminary gold production rose 14% to 1.44 million ounces from a year earlier.

Nevada Gold was formed last year after Barrick pulled its $18 billion hostile bid for Newmont Corp, the world’s largest gold producer, and combined assets with the rival. They both expect to save more than $5 billion over the next 20 years.

Last year Barrick also acquired Africa-focused Rangold Resources to boost its gold reserves and grades.

Gold gained about 18% in 2019, fueled by investors seeking safe-haven assets on the back of global recessionary fears triggered by the long-drawn out trade spat between the United States and China, the world’s two largest economies.

Barrick’s copper output gained 7.3% to 117 million pounds in the fourth quarter, while it sold 91 million pounds of copper.

The company also said it expects a quarter-over-quarter decrease in total cash costs per gold ounce and all-in sustaining costs per ounce of about 1-3% and 6-8%, respectively.