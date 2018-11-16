Barrick Gold aims to boost dividend in future: incoming CFO

Commodities
TORONTO (Reuters) - Barrick Gold intends to grow future dividends via stronger operating cash flows, non-core asset sales and lower overhead and interest costs, the incoming Chief Financial Officer said in an investor presentation Friday.

“The company has made it very clear that paying dividends will be a key deliverable and important objective for the new group,” Graham Shuttleworth said via webcast from London.

“This has already been demonstrated by Barrick’s commitment to increase the full-year 2018 dividend by 25 percent to 16 cents. Going forward, new Barrick intends to grow its dividend over time,” he said ahead of the $6.1 billion merger with Randgold Resources expected to close Jan 1.

