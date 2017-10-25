Barrick Gold earnings just miss forecast on Tanzania hit

VANCOUVER (Reuters) - Barrick Gold Corp, the world’s largest gold miner by production, reported slightly weaker-than-expected third-quarter earnings on Wednesday, reflecting lower production and gold prices as well as the impact of an export ban on its Tanzanian unit.

FILE PHOTO: A bulldozer operates inside an open pit at Barrick Gold Corp's Veladero gold mine in Argentina's San Juan province, April 26, 2017. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci/File Photo

The Canadian miner, which also produces copper, lowered the top-end of its 2017 production forecast range and raised the bottom-end of its cost outlook.

Barrick said it now expects to produce between 5.3 million and 5.5 million ounces of gold this year at all-in sustaining costs of between $740 and $770 per ounce.

It said previously that it expected to produce 5.3 million ounces to 5.6 million ounces at all-in sustaining costs of $720 to 770 per ounce.

Barrick’s adjusted earnings declined to $186 million, or 16 cents a share, in the quarter from $278 million, or 24 cents a share. Analysts, on average, were expecting adjusted earnings of 17 cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Earnings were hurt by a tax provision of $172 million related to a proposed framework for its Acacia Mining Plc unit’s operations in Tanzania. Barrick last week reached a tentative deal with the East African country, which has halted most of Acacia’s exports.