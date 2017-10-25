FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Barrick Gold earnings just miss forecast on Tanzania hit
Sections
Featured
Tax plan entering most difficult phase: Ryan
Reuters Newsmaker
Tax plan entering most difficult phase: Ryan
Kaspersky obtained suspected NSA code from U.S. computer
Cyber Risk
Kaspersky obtained suspected NSA code from U.S. computer
Amazon to sell smart locks so it can slip packages into your home
Technology
Amazon to sell smart locks so it can slip packages into your home
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Commodities
October 25, 2017 / 9:15 PM / Updated 5 minutes ago

Barrick Gold earnings just miss forecast on Tanzania hit

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

VANCOUVER (Reuters) - Barrick Gold Corp, the world’s largest gold miner by production, reported slightly weaker-than-expected third-quarter earnings on Wednesday, reflecting lower production and gold prices as well as the impact of an export ban on its Tanzanian unit.

FILE PHOTO: A bulldozer operates inside an open pit at Barrick Gold Corp's Veladero gold mine in Argentina's San Juan province, April 26, 2017. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci/File Photo

The Canadian miner, which also produces copper, lowered the top-end of its 2017 production forecast range and raised the bottom-end of its cost outlook.

Barrick said it now expects to produce between 5.3 million and 5.5 million ounces of gold this year at all-in sustaining costs of between $740 and $770 per ounce.

It said previously that it expected to produce 5.3 million ounces to 5.6 million ounces at all-in sustaining costs of $720 to 770 per ounce.

Barrick’s adjusted earnings declined to $186 million, or 16 cents a share, in the quarter from $278 million, or 24 cents a share. Analysts, on average, were expecting adjusted earnings of 17 cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Earnings were hurt by a tax provision of $172 million related to a proposed framework for its Acacia Mining Plc unit’s operations in Tanzania. Barrick last week reached a tentative deal with the East African country, which has halted most of Acacia’s exports.

Reporting by Nicole Mordant in Vancouver; editing by Grant McCool and Diane Craft

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.