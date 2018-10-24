FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 24, 2018 / 9:20 PM / in 18 minutes

Barrick Gold posts lower third-quarter profit on declining metal prices

1 Min Read

TORONTO (Reuters) - Barrick Gold Corp, which has agreed to a $6.1 billion deal to acquire Randgold Resources Ltd, reported a drop in third-quarter adjusted profit and revenue on Wednesday, hit by lower prices for gold and copper alongside higher fuel costs.

FILE PHOTO: Barrick Gold Executive Chairman John Thornton attends the company's annual shareholders meeting in Toronto, Ontario, Canada April 25, 2017. REUTERS/Chris Helgren/File Photo

Adjusted net earnings for the quarter ended Sept. 30 were $89 million, or 8 cents a share, compared with $200 million, or 17 cents a share in the same three-month period a year ago.

That beat the 5 cents per share adjusted profit that analysts, on average, had expected, according to Refinitiv.

Reporting by Susan Taylor; Editing by Tom Brown

