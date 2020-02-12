Barrick profit beats on improved gold output, prices

FILE PHOTO: The logo of sponsor Barrick Gold Corporation is seen as visitors arrive at the Prospectors and Developers Association of Canada (PDAC) annual convention in Toronto, Ontario, Canada March 4, 2019. REUTERS/Chris Helgren

(Reuters) - Canadian miner Barrick Gold Corp (ABX.TO) (GOLD.N) reported a better-than-expected quarterly profit on Wednesday, benefiting from higher gold output and improved prices for the precious metal.

Gold prices had gained about 18% in 2019, as investors sought safe-haven assets on the back of global recessionary fears triggered by the long-drawn out trade spat between the United States and China.

Barrick said gold production rose 14% to 1.44 million ounces in the fourth quarter from a year earlier, boosted by higher yield at its Nevada Gold Mines joint venture with Newmont Corp (NEM.N).

Average realized gold prices rose to $1,483 per ounce from $1,223.

Net income was $1.39 billion in the quarter ended Dec. 31. The company posted a loss of $1.20 billion in the year-ago period because of impairments.

Excluding items, Barrick’s earnings of 17 cents per share beat analysts’ average estimate of 14 cents, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Copper output rose 7.3% to 117 million pounds, while average realized prices for the metal were unchanged at $2.76 per pound.

U.S.-listed shares of the miner rose about 1% in premarket trading.