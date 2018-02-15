FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 15, 2018 / 2:19 PM / Updated 16 hours ago

Barrick sees positive adjustment from U.S. tax reform

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TORONTO (Reuters) - Barrick Gold (ABX.TO), the world’s largest producer of gold, said on Thursday that it expects the U.S. tax reform to result in a net positive adjustment of approximately $200 million.

Barrick also said it intends to exercise its shareholder rights in any vote after a resolution is reached between its Acacia Mining (ACAA.L) unit and Tanzania. Chief Operating Officer Richard Williams had been asked if voting would be restricted to Acacia’s minority shareholders.

Reporting by Susan Taylor

