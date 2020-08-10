Miner Barrick beats profit estimates as gold prices surge, hikes dividend

(Reuters) - Miner Barrick Gold (ABX.TO) (GOLD.N) beat quarterly profit estimates on Monday, benefiting from a rise in demand for the precious metal driven by economic uncertainty, and said key projects remain on track despite pandemic-induced challenges.

FILE PHOTO: Souvenir luggage tags are displayed at a Barrick Gold Corp at the Prospectors and Developers Association of Canada (PDAC) annual conference in Toronto, Ontario, Canada March 1, 2020. REUTERS/Chris Helgren

Gold prices have surged this year, with the metal’s traditional appeal to households and financial investors as a safe haven at times of economic stress supplemented by the impact of the flood of capital being pumped through the global financial system by central banks.

Barrick, which has an annual gold production target of 4.6 million ounces to 5 million ounces, said expansion in Pueblo Viejo, a joint venture with Newmont (NEM.N), and development of an underground mine at Goldrush in Nevada, remain on track despite the pandemic’s impact.

“The only exception was Veladero, where the heap leach and cross-border Chilean power line projects were impacted by the Argentine government’s pandemic quarantine restrictions,” said Mark Bristow, Barrick’s chief executive officer.

Barrick hiked quarterly dividend by 14% to 8 cents per share. Brokerage Scotiababank says the increase “was not a surprise” but came slightly earlier than it had expected.

Gold production, as warned by the company earlier, fell 15% due to the impact of coronavirus at its Veladero mine in Argentina and dispute over its Porgera gold mine in Papua New Guinea.

Barrick stopped production at Porgera and sued the Papua New Guinea government after it refused to extend the mine’s expired lease in April because of community unrest and pollution concerns.

The miner said it realized an average gold price of $1,725 per ounce in the quarter, a 31% jump from a year earlier.

The company reported adjusted profit of 23 cents per share, topping estimates of 19 cents per share, according to Refinitiv IBES data.

U.S-listed shares of Barrick were trading up 1.7% at $29.36 before the bell.