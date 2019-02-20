Barrick Gold lays out proposal to settle Tanzania dispute

(Reuters) - Barrick Gold Corp on Wednesday outlined a proposal to settle disputes between its Acacia Mining unit and Tanzania’s government, that includes a $300 million payment by the Canadian miner to settle tax claims.

“Significant amounts of real value have been destroyed by this dispute and, in Barrick’s view, this proposal will allow the business to focus on rebuilding its mining operations in partnership with their respective stakeholders,” Barrick Chief Executive Officer Mark Bristow said in a statement.