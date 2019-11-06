Barry Callebaut confirms guidance after solid full year

FILE PHOTO: The logo of chocolate and cocoa product maker Barry Callebaut is pictured during the company's annual news conference in Zurich, Switzerland November 7, 2018. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

ZURICH (Reuters) - Swiss chocolate maker Barry Callebaut (BARN.S) confirmed it wants to grow sales volumes by 4-6% over the next three years after outsourcing contracts and solid demand in emerging markets helped profit and sales rise in fiscal 2018/19.

Global chocolate confectionery consumption is growing only slowly, but Barry Callebaut’s focus on outsourcing contracts, the fast-growing business with chefs and artisans and emerging markets allows it to outperform the market.

The Zurich-based group, which makes chocolate and cocoa products for multinationals like Nestle (NESN.S) and Unilever (ULVR.L), said on Wednesday its sales volumes grew 5.1% to 2.14 million tonnes in the 12 months to Aug. 31.

Net profit rose 6.9% in local currencies to 368.7 million Swiss francs ($371.4 million), allowing the group to propose raising its dividend 8.3% to 26 francs per share. Excluding the impact of the early repayment of a senior note, net profit was up 14.2%, Barry Callebaut said.

“Good growth momentum, a strong innovation portfolio and discipline in execution make us confident of delivering on our renewed mid-term guidance,” the maker of berry-flavored “ruby” chocolate said.