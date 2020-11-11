Barry Callebaut sees recovery after full-year COVID hit, names new CFO

FILE PHOTO: Empoyees of chocolate and cocoa product maker Barry Callebaut prepare chocolates after the company's annual news conference in Zurich, Switzerland November 7, 2018. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

ZURICH (Reuters) - Barry Callebaut BARN.S said on Wednesday that sales volumes recovered in the final quarter after slumping revenue from restaurants and hotels during the COVID-19 pandemic spoiled the picture in its fiscal year to August.

Chocolate makers are grappling with weak demand as consumers staying home to avoid infection with the virus buy less chocolate on impulse, while traveling or as gifts.

The Swiss company appointed Ben De Schryver to succeed Remco Steenbergen as new chief financial officer effective Jan. 1, the group that makes chocolate for big food groups like Nestle NESN.S or Hershey HSY.N said in a statement.

Steenbergen leaves Barry Callebaut to become finance head of Lufthansa LHAG.DE.

The Swiss chocolate maker’s recurring net profit fell 18.5% to 319.3 million Swiss francs ($349.04 million), while sales volumes declined 2%. After a 14.3% decline in the third quarter, they fell 4.3% in the final quarter, Barry Callebaut said.

It proposed to pay a dividend of 22 Swiss francs per share for 2019/20, versus 26 francs a year ago, and confirmed its outlook for 5-7% volume growth on average each year for the three-year cycle that started in September.

($1 = 0.9148 Swiss francs)