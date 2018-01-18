Nestle to launch ruby chocolate KitKat in Asia

ZURICH (Reuters) - Nestle will launch a ruby chocolate version of its Kitkat brand in Japan and South Korea this month, becoming the first consumer brand to market the new variety developed by Barry Callebaut.

“‘KITKAT Chocolatory Sublime Ruby’ will be available from Friday, January 19, in time for Valentine’s Day,” Barry Callebaut said in a statement, adding the product would also be available online.

Barry Callebaut unveiled the ruby variety in September, creating a fourth kind of chocolate in addition to dark, milk and white.

It said ruby chocolate used in Kitkat “has a fresh berry-fruity taste and characteristic color”. Ruby chocolate is made from the ruby cocoa bean. No berries, berry flavor or color are added.