Baseball-Ramirez's Australian league debut on hold due to medical issues

(Reuters) - Manny Ramirez’s Australian Baseball League debut has been put on hold due to medical reasons, his Sydney Blue Sox team said.

The 48-year-old, who won two World Series titles with the Boston Red Sox, signed a one-year deal with the Australian team in August and was in line to make his debut against Melbourne Aces at Blacktown International Sportspark on Thursday.

"Manny Ramirez will be unavailable to play, and will be unavailable for selection to play for the Blue Sox until further notice," the team said in a statement here.

“With Manny’s express consent, we advise that his unavailability is due to ongoing sensitive and confidential medical reasons.”

The Blue Sox added that the 12-times Major League Baseball All Star’s medical issues were not life-threatening and were unrelated to COVID-19.