Indians grab 20th straight win to tie American League record
September 13, 2017 / 2:50 AM / a month ago

Indians grab 20th straight win to tie American League record

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sep 12, 2017; Cleveland, OH, USA; Cleveland Indians fans celebrate the team's 20th consecutive win after defeating the Detroit Tigers at Progressive Field. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-USA TODAY Sports

Sept 12 (Reuters) – The Cleveland Indians equaled an American League record 20th straight win on Tuesday when they beat the Detroit Tigers 2-0 to continue their amazing streak.

Ace pitcher Corey Kluber tossed a complete game shutout to set off a celebration at Progressive Field in Cleveland. Cleveland’s run ties the 2002 Oakland Athletics whose own 20-game run inspired the movie ‘Moneyball’, which focused on the team’s use of analytics to recruit players and overcome a restricted budget.

The Indians (89-56) now have a stranglehold on first place in the AL Central and are the talk of the majors.

They will host Detroit on Wednesday and bid to reach the Major League record of 21 consecutive wins set by the 1935 Chicago Cubs. The 1916 New York Giants played the most games without a loss, with 26, but recorded one tie during the stretch.

Writing by Jahmal Corner; Editing by Ian Ransom

