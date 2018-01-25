Jones, Guerrero among new Hall of Fame inductees

(Reuters) - Chipper Jones, Vladimir Guerrero, Jim Thome and Trevor Hoffman have been voted into the Baseball Hall of Fame’s Class of 2018, Major League Baseball announced on Wednesday, with their inductions due to be held on July 29.

Former Detroit Tigers team mates, pitcher Jack Morris and shortstop Alan Trammell, are also included in the six-player list of new entrants after they were selected by the Modern Era Committee last month. Jones and Thome will enter Cooperstown as first-ballot Hall of Famers with the former receiving 97.2 percent of the 422 ballot votes.

The 1999 National League MVP was an eight-time All-Star and helped lead the Atlanta Braves to a World Series title in 1995.

“When you get the call and you’re able to share that with the people you care about the most -- it was waterworks around the Jones’ house,” Jones told reporters. “It’s just a tremendous honor, I couldn’t be more proud.”

Guerrero was voted in on his second year on the ballot and Hoffman made it in his third.

Guerrero, the first Dominican-born position player to make the Hall of Fame, ended his career with 449 home runs and 1,496 RBIs (runs batted in).

Thome ranks eighth on the all-time list of home runs with 612 blasts, while Hoffman is second on the saves list with 601.