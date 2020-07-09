MLB 2021 schedule: Mets, Yankees to play on 9/11 anniversary

Jul 9, 2020; Flushing Meadows, New York, United States; New York Mets manager Luis Rojas walks across the field in front of the dugout during summer camp workouts at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

The Mets and Yankees will meet at Citi Field on Sept. 11, 2021 — the 20th anniversary of the terrorist attacks that devastated New York City.

The game is among the dates to circle on the 2021 schedule, released Thursday by Major League Baseball. The release came just three days after MLB announced the 2020 schedule, delayed by the coronavirus pandemic.

“I can’t imagine how emotional and how powerful of an event that will be,” Yankees manager Aaron Boone said, per MLB.com. “I would imagine, especially all that we have gone through this year, maybe adding another layer of just how potentially powerful and emotional of a game and a day and an event that might be. It’s something that hopefully we’re all a part of, and it will get the magic it deserves.”

The Mets played in the first pro sports game in the city after the 9/11 attacks on Sept. 21, 2001, an emotional evening highlighted by a game-winning home run from future Hall of Famer Mike Piazza.

The 2021 season will begin on April 1 with all 30 teams in action. The regular season is slated to end on Oct. 3.

Interleague play will feature the AL East vs. NL East, AL Central vs. NL Central and AL West vs. NL West.

The 91st All-Star Game is set for July 13 at Truist Park in Atlanta, the first in the city since Turner Field hosted the Midsummer Classic in 2000.