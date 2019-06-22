Bellinger, Yelich top vote-getters in All-Star 'Primary'

Cody Bellinger of the Los Angeles Dodgers narrowly topped Milwaukee Brewers outfielder Christian Yelich for the most All-Star votes in the first round of balloting.

Jun 18, 2019; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers first baseman Cody Bellinger (35) sprints to first base on his way to a double in the third inning against the San Francisco Giants at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY Sports

Bellinger had 3,685,170 votes to 3,646,071 for Yelich. In the American League, Los Angeles Angels outfielder Mike Trout garnered 3,370,499 votes to lead the way.

This is the first year fan balloting has been divided into two phases: “The Primary,” which ended Friday and narrowed the choices, and “The Starters,” which will begin online next Wednesday at noon ET and close the following day at 4 p.m. ET.

In the next round, voters will choose from three players at each position in each league except the outfield, which has nine candidates for three starters in each league.

Through Thursday, Bellinger led the National League in batting average (.358) and on-base percentage (.453). Yelich topped the NL in homers (28) and slugging percentage (.751). Trout was first in the American League in runs (60), on-base percentage (.464) and slugging percentage (.653).

The 51 players in the next round represent 17 major league teams. Among them, 19 players are candidates for their first All-Star berth.

Winners will be announced Thursday at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN. All-Star pitchers and reserves will be named on June 30, at 5:30 p.m. ET, also on ESPN.

The All-Star Game will be played July 9 at Progressive Field in Cleveland.

Here are the final candidates, listed alphabetically:

AL

Robinson Chirinos (Astros)

James McCann (White Sox)

Gary Sanchez (Yankees)

NL

Willson Contreras (Cubs)

Yasmani Grandal (Brewers)

Brian McCann (Braves)

AL

C.J. Cron (Twins)

Carlos Santana (Indians)

Luke Voit (Yankees)

NL

Josh Bell (Pirates)

Freddie Freeman (Braves)

Anthony Rizzo (Cubs)

AL

Jose Altuve (Astros)

Tommy La Stella (Angels)

DJ LeMahieu (Yankees)

NL

Ozzie Albies (Braves)

Ketel Marte (Diamondbacks)

Mike Moustakas (Brewers)

AL

Carlos Correa (Astros)

Jorge Polanco (Twins)

Gleyber Torres (Yankees)

NL

Javier Baez (Cubs)

Trevor Story (Rockies)

Dansby Swanson (Braves)

AL

Alex Bregman (Astros)

Hunter Dozier (Royals)

Gio Urshela (Yankees)

NL

Nolan Arenado (Rockies)

Kris Bryant (Cubs)

Josh Donaldson (Braves)

AL

Mookie Betts (Red Sox)

Michael Brantley (Astros)

Joey Gallo (Rangers)

Aaron Judge (Yankees)

Austin Meadows (Rays)

Josh Reddick (Astros)

Eddie Rosario (Twins)

George Springer (Astros)

Mike Trout (Angels)

NL

Ronald Acuna Jr.(Braves)

Albert Almora Jr. (Cubs)

Cody Bellinger (Dodgers)

Charlie Blackmon (Rockies)

Jason Heyward (Cubs)

Nick Markakis (Braves)

Joc Pederson (Dodgers)

Kyle Schwarber (Cubs)

Christian Yelich (Brewers)

AL

Nelson Cruz (Twins)

Jun 17, 2019; San Diego, CA, USA; Milwaukee Brewers right fielder Christian Yelich (22) smiles before a game against the San Diego Padres at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: Jake Roth-USA TODAY Sports

J.D. Martinez (Red Sox)

Hunter Pence (Rangers)

—Field Level Media