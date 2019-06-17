Bellinger, Trout continue to lead All-Star voting

With just days remaining until the end of the first-round of All-Star voting, a pair of Los Angeles outfielders continue to lead the voting.

FILE PHOTO: June 11, 2019; Anaheim, CA, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers first baseman Cody Bellinger (35) reacts after striking out to end the top of the eighth inning against the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium of Anaheim. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Cody Bellinger of the Dodgers leads all vote-getters with 2,184,251, and the Angels’ Mike Trout tops the American League balloting with 1,904,273.

First baseman Carlos Santana of the Cleveland Indians, catcher Robinson Chirinos of the Houston Astros and Atlanta Braves teammates Josh Donaldson and Nick Markakis have joined the leading group at their positions in the latest balloting update for the game, which is scheduled for July 9 in Cleveland.

New voting rules have divided the balloting into rounds. At the conclusion of the first round, which ends Friday, the top three players at each position — nine in the outfield — will move on to the next round of balloting with the vote tally starting over.

Other leaders in the National League are: Willson Contreras, Chicago Cubs, catcher; Josh Bell, Pittsburgh Pirates, first base; Ozzie Albies, Atlanta Braves, second base; Nolan Arenado, Colorado Rockies, third base; and Javier Baez, Cubs, shortstop.

Joining Bellinger in the outfield are reigning league MVP Christian Yelich of the Milwaukee Brewers and the Braves’ Ronald Acuna Jr.

In the American League, three Houston Astros - third baseman Alex Bregman and outfielders George Springer and Michael Brantley - and two New York Yankees - catcher Gary Sanchez and first baseman Luke Voit - are among the leaders.

Joining them are Minnesota Twins shortstop Jorge Polanco, Angels’ second baseman Tommy La Stella and designated hitter J.D. Martinez, the only representative from the world champion Boston Red Sox on the list.

The second round of voting — “The Starters Election” — will begin June 26 at noon ET and conclude at 4 p.m. ET on June 27. Starters will be announced on ESPN that night at 7 ET. Pitchers and reserves will be announced on June 30 at 5:30 p.m. ET.

—Field Level Media