D-backs pick up Goldschmidt’s option worth $14.5 million

Paul Goldschmidt is set to return to the Arizona Diamondbacks after the National League West club announced Monday it has exercised a team option on the first baseman for 2019.

The option is worth $14.5 million, according to MLB.com reporter Steve Gilbert.

Goldschmidt, who signed a five-year, $32 million contract in 2014, is in the final year of control by Arizona, where he began his major league career in 2011. There’s a possibility that the team will shop him around during the offseason before he becomes a free agent in 2020, though he has been a member of the organization since Arizona made him an eighth-round pick in the 2009 draft.

Goldschmidt, 31, has been a valuable member of the D-backs as a six-time All-Star selection and a regular contender for the NL Most Valuable Player, finishing three times among the top three in votes, twice as runner-up. He’ll be the ninth-highest-paid first baseman in the majors next season, along with Matt Carpenter, according to Spotrac.

The three-time Silver Slugger Award winner hit .290 last season with 33 home runs, 83 RBIs and 95 runs scored. In eight seasons, all with Arizona, Goldschmidt has a .297 average with 209 homers and 710 RBIs in 1,092 games.

Meanwhile, Cuban outfielder-third baseman Yasmany Tomas has a player opt-out clause for 2019 and 2020, the final two years of a six-year, $68.5 million deal with Arizona that began in 2015. Tomas played the entire 2018 season with the Triple-A Reno Aces, batting .262 with 14 home runs and 65 RBIs.

