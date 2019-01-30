Report: Diamondbacks, RHP Holland agree to one-year deal

FILE PHOTO: Jul 11, 2017; Miami, FL, USA; National League pitcher Greg Holland (56) of the Colorado Rockies throws a pitch in the eighth inning during the 2017 MLB All-Star Game at Marlins Park. Mandatory Credit: Steve Mitchell-USA TODAY Sports

Relief pitcher Greg Holland and the Arizona Diamondbacks have agreed to a one-year deal, according to multiple reports Wednesday.

The right-hander is set to earn $3.5 million but could as much as double his salary if he meets incentives, Jon Heyman of MLB Network reported.

Holland, an eight-year veteran, started the 2018 season with the St. Louis Cardinals and struggled, registering an 0-2 record and a 7.92 ERA in 32 appearances.

The Cardinals released him and the Washington Nationals signed him to a free-agent contract. He had a change of fortune, finishing 2-0 with a 0.84 ERA and three saves in 24 games.

Holland, 33, previously pitched for Kansas City (2010-15) and Colorado (2017).

He has posted at least 41 saves in a season three times in his career.

—Field Level Media