Diamondbacks reinstate 3B Lamb from IL

FILE PHOTO: Apr 3, 2019; San Diego, CA, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks third baseman Jake Lamb (22) grabs at his leg after an RBI double in the ninth inning against the San Diego Padres at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: Jake Roth-USA TODAY Sports

The Arizona Diamondbacks reinstated third baseman Jake Lamb from the 10-day injured list Wednesday.

A 2017 All-Star, Lamb played only five games this season with Arizona before suffering a strained left quadriceps on April 3.

Lamb, 28, was 4-for-15 with a double and two RBIs with the Diamondbacks before the injury. He hit .179 (7-for-39) with one homer and seven RBIs in 12 rehab games at Triple-A Reno, where he played six games at third base and five at first.

Arizona optioned infielder Domingo Leyba to Reno to clear space on the 25-man roster.

Leyba, 23, made his major league debut on June 22 against the San Francisco Giants and singled in his first career at-bat.

—Field Level Media