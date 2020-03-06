Diamondbacks INF Leyba suspended 80 games

FILE PHOTO: Sep 24, 2019; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks second baseman Domingo Leyba (2) makes a diving catch in the seventh inning against the St. Louis Cardinals at Chase Field. Jennifer Stewart-USA TODAY Sports

Arizona Diamondbacks infielder Domingo Leyba was suspended for 80 games on Friday for violating Major League Baseball’s performance-enhancing drug program.

In a news release, MLB said he tested positive for Boldenone, a performance-enhancing substance.

His suspension is without pay and begins at the start of the 2020 regular season.

“We support MLB’s Joint Drug Agreement and the penalties for violating that policy,” the Diamondbacks said in a team statement. “We were disappointed to learn of this news and hope that Domingo will take the time away from the game to reflect on his actions and learn from his mistakes.”

Leyba, 24, is one of the top prospects in Arizona’s system. He made his major league debut in 2019, appearing in 21 games and batting .280. In 25 at-bats, he had seven hits, including two doubles and a triple, but struck out nine times. He also had five RBIs.

