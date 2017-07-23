Astros' Moran taken to hospital with facial injury

1 Min Read
(Reuters) - Houston Astros rookie Colin Moran was taken to hospital after fouling a ball off the left side of his face during the sixth inning against Baltimore on Saturday. Playing in just the second game of his Major League career, Moran fouled off a pitch by Baltimore’s Darren O'Day and the ball went straight up and hit him on face.
Trainers rushed out onto the field and applied towels to Moran’s face, which began to bleed.
The 24-year-old tried to walk off of the field but his knees momentarily buckled and he was taken away on a cart.
Marwin Gonzalez took over the 'at-bat' and hit a three-run homer as the Astros went on to win 8-4.
