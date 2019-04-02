Braves sign Acuna to eight-year, $100 million extension

FILE PHOTO: Mar 23, 2019; Lake Buena Vista, FL, USA; Atlanta Braves left fielder Ronald Acuna Jr. (13) hits a solo home run against the New York Mets in the fifth inning at Champion Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-USA TODAY Sports

The Atlanta Braves and 21-year-old outfielder Ronald Acuna Jr. have agreed to an eight-year, $100 million contract extension, the team announced on Tuesday.

The deal begins this season and is the largest in history for a player with as little major league service time as Acuna (165 days), according to the Braves. He also is believed to be the youngest player to receive a $100 million contract.

It is also the second-largest contract in franchise history, trailing the eight-year, $135 million deal for Freddie Freeman in 2014.

Acuna’s contract runs through 2026 and includes club options for 2027 and 2028, with ESPN and other outlets reporting that the options were worth $17 million each.

Acuna was named the National League Rookie of the Year in 2018 after batting .293 with 26 homers, 64 RBIs, 78 runs scored and 16 stolen bases in 111 games. In 68 games after the All-Star break, he posted a .322/.403/.625 line with 19 homers.

Through the Braves’ first four games this year, Acuna was 3-for-14 at the plate with one home run and two RBIs.

Atlanta originally signed the Venezuela native as a non-drafted free agent on July 2, 2014. He had been scheduled to earn $560,000 this season.

—Field Level Media