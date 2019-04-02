Reports: Braves sign Acuna to eight-year, $100 million extension

FILE PHOTO: Mar 23, 2019; Lake Buena Vista, FL, USA; Atlanta Braves left fielder Ronald Acuna Jr. (13) hits a solo home run against the New York Mets in the fifth inning at Champion Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-USA TODAY Sports

The Atlanta Braves and 21-year-old outfielder Ronald Acuna Jr. have agreed to an eight-year, $100 million contract extension, multiple outlets reported Tuesday.

The deal begins this season and includes a $10 million buyout on two club options worth $17 million each, according to ESPN’s Jeff Passan. That means Atlanta can potentially keep Acuna for the next 10 seasons (through 2028) at a maximum of $124 million.

Acuna batted .293 with 26 homers, 64 RBIs, 78 runs scored and 16 stolen bases in just 111 games last season as the National League Rookie of the Year.

Through the Braves’ first four games this year, Acuna was 3-for-14 at the plate with one home run and two RBIs.

—Field Level Media