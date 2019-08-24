Sports News
Braves add C Cervelli

Aug 6, 2019; Pittsburgh, PA, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates catcher Francisco Cervelli (29) takes batting practice before playing the Milwaukee Brewers at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

The Atlanta Braves signed catcher Francisco Cervelli to a major league contract on Saturday, two days after the Pittsburgh Pirates placed the veteran catcher on waivers.

Cervelli requested his release from Pittsburgh to pursue opportunities with a team that could offer more playing time and a chance to play in the postseason.

The 33-year-old Cervelli batted .193 with one homer and five RBIs in 34 games this season, his fifth with Pittsburgh. He is a lifetime .269 hitter with 36 home runs and 261 RBIs in 700 games with the New York Yankees (2008-14) and Pirates (2015-19).

He has seen limited action this season because of a concussion.

Veterans Brian McCann and Tyler Flowers have handled the catching duties for Atlanta this season, but McCann went on the 10-day injured list on Wednesday with a sprained left knee.

To make room for Cervelli on the 40-man roster, the Braves moved lefthander Grant Dayton to the 60-day injured list and optioned catcher Alex Jackson to Triple-A Gwinnett.

