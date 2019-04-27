Hall of Fame manager Cox still recovering from stroke

FILE PHOTO - Jul 29, 2017; Cooperstown, NY, USA; Hall of Fame member Bobby Cox arrives at National Baseball Hall of Fame. Mandatory Credit: Gregory J. Fisher-USA TODAY Sports

Hall of Fame manager Bobby Cox still can’t speak more than three weeks since suffering a stroke, according to multiple reports

No official updates have been provided about the 77-year-old Cox, but reports say the former Atlanta Braves manager and general manager still faces a long recovery. He suffered the stroke on April 2.

Cox is reportedly still hospitalized but has regained feeling in his right side.

Braves manager Brian Snitker, who was a coach under Cox, told reporters he plans to visit his former boss on Sunday.

“He’s a fighter, and it’s going to take a while,” Snitker said.

Cox was inducted to the Hall of Fame in 2014. He ranks fourth in baseball history with 2,504 wins.

Cox served two stints with Atlanta — 1978-81 and 1990-2010 — and guided the Braves to the 1995 World Series title. He also was manager of the Toronto Blue Jays from 1982-85.

