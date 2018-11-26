Report: Braves, 3B Donaldson agree to one-year deal

FILE PHOTO - Aug 15, 2017; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Toronto Blue Jays third baseman Josh Donaldson (20) celebrates at home plate after hitting a three run home run against Tampa Bay Rays in the fifth inning at Rogers Centre. Mandatory Credit: Dan Hamilton-USA TODAY Sports

Third baseman Josh Donaldson is close to a one-year deal with the Atlanta Braves, according to multiple reports.

Yahoo Sports reported the contract would be worth $23 million plus incentives, pending Donaldson’s physical. The medical evaluation could be closely scrutinized given Donaldson spent significant time on the disabled list last season. He missed 110 regular-season games in 2018 and hit .246 with eight home runs and 23 RBIs.

Donaldson, who turns 33 on Dec. 8, finished the 2018 season with the Cleveland Indians, who acquired him from the Toronto Blue Jays despite a calf injury.

The St. Louis Cardinals and Philadelphia Phillies were among teams showing interest in Donaldson.

Donaldson is a career .275 hitter with 182 home runs since breaking into the league with the Oakland Athletics.

—Field Level Media