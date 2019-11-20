Sports News
Braves re-sign RHP Martin to two-year deal

FILE PHOTO: Aug 20, 2019; Atlanta, GA, USA; Atlanta Braves relief pitcher Chris Martin (51) throws against the Miami Marlins in the ninth inning at SunTrust Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

The Atlanta Braves brought back right-hander reliever Chris Martin with a two-year, $14 million deal, the team announced.

The move comes one day after the Braves landed free agent, left-handed closer Will Smith with a three-year, $40 million deal.

Martin, 33, went 1-1 with a 4.08 ERA in 20 games with the Braves after being acquired from the Texas Rangers at the July 31 trading deadline. He struck out 22 with just one walk in 17 2/3 innings with Atlanta.

Overall, the 6-foot-8 Martin was 1-3 with a 3.40 ERA in 58 appearances in 2019, counting 38 outings for the Rangers.

Martin is 2-10 with a 4.51 ERA in 144 career relief appearances for the Colorado Rockies (2014), New York Yankees (2015), Rangers (2018-19) and Braves.

