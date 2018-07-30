Braves' Newcomb apologizes for old offensive tweets

Atlanta Braves left-hander Sean Newcomb apologized Sunday for racist and homophobic tweets he posted in 2011 and 2012.

FILE PHOTO: Jul 8, 2018; Milwaukee, WI, USA; Atlanta Braves pitcher Sean Newcomb (15) throws a pitch during the first inning against the Milwaukee Brewers at Miller Park. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Major League Baseball responded by directing Newcomb to undergo diversity training.

Less than two weeks after the Twitter-verse located insensitive remarks that Josh Hader posted when the Milwaukee Brewers reliever was in high school, the same thing occurred involving Newcomb.

With Newcomb in the midst of a no-hit bid that ended with two outs in the ninth inning Sunday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, Twitter user @NatsSquid dug up Newcomb’s old tweets.

According to USA Today Sports, Newcomb was an 18-year-old at Middleboro (Mass.) High School when he posted the insensitive comments.

The newspaper reported that one of the tweets containing a racist slur was quoting a lyric from a rap song, “The Motto” by Drake featuring Lil Wayne and Tyga.

Other tweets apparently directed homophobic slurs toward classmates.

When questioned about the tweets postgame Sunday, Newcomb said, “This is something that obviously can’t be happening. I feel bad about it. I don’t mean to offend anybody. I definitely regret it. ...

“(I) meant nothing by it. I didn’t mean to offend anybody and I’ll make sure it doesn’t happen again.”

Major League Baseball later issued a statement announcing that Newcomb was being sent to diversity training, the same punishment it issued to Hader. Neither player was suspended.

In a statement Sunday regarding Newcomb’s old tweets, Major League Baseball wrote, “Such inappropriate comments have no place in our game.”

The Braves posted a statement on their Twitter account, “We are aware of the tweets that surfaced after today’s game and have spoken to Sean, who is incredibly remorseful. Regardless of how long ago he posted them, he is aware of the insensitivity and is taking full responsibility.

“We find the tweets hurtful and incredibly disappointing and even though he was 18 or 19 years old when posted, it doesn’t make them any less tolerable. We will work together with Sean towards mending the wounds created in our community.”

Later Sunday, the Washington Post reported that the Washington Nationals were investigating old tweets from shortstop Trea Turner that included racial and homophobic slurs. The tweets were from 2011 and 2012, when Turner was in high school or a freshman at NC State.

Newcomb, 25, gave up one hit and one run with one walk and eight strikeouts in a 4-1 win over the Dodgers on Sunday. He improved to 10-5 with a 3.23 ERA in 21 starts.

As a rookie last year, Newcomb went 4-9 with a 4.32 ERA in 19 starts.

—Field Level Media