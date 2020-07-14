Puig agrees to deal with Braves - report

Free-agent outfielder Yasiel Puig has agreed to a contract with the Atlanta Braves, MLB.com’s Mark Feinsand reported Tuesday afternoon.

Feinsand cited an undisclosed source on the deal for Puig, which comes one week after Braves outfielder Nick Markakis decided to opt out of the 2020 season.

Puig, 29, batted .252 with 22 homers and 61 RBIs in 100 games with the Cincinnati Reds last season before being sent to the Cleveland Indians as part of a three-team trade on July 31. He hit .297 with two homers and 23 RBIs in 49 games with the Indians.

Puig starred on the Cuban national team before being transported out of the country in 2010. He initially ventured to Mexico and negotiated a seven-year, $42 million contract with the Los Angeles Dodgers in June 2012.

He is a career .277 hitter with 132 homers and 415 RBIs in seven seasons with the Dodgers, Reds and Indians. He was an All-Star in 2014.