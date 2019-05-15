Braves promoting top 3B prospect Riley

The Atlanta Braves promoted top third base prospect Austin Riley on Wednesday.

Atlanta Braves third baseman Austin Riley (74)

Riley, 22, has homered 13 times in his last 18 games at Triple-A Gwinnett, including a grand slam Tuesday at Buffalo. He is batting .299 with 15 homers, 39 RBIs and 32 runs in 37 games.

Outfielder Ender Inciarte left Tuesday’s 14-3 loss to the St. Louis Cardinals with tightness in his lower back and was placed on the 10-day injured list on Wednesday.

Riley has been blocked at third base in Atlanta by Josh Donaldson, but Inciarte’s injury opens a spot for him in left field with Ronald Acuna Jr. shifting to center.

A first-round pick by the Braves in 2015, Riley batted .294 with 19 home runs, 30 doubles and 70 RBIs across three minor league levels in 2018.

Inciarte, 28, was batting .218 with two homers and nine RBIs in 40 games this season. The 2017 All-Star has a career batting average of .286.

Atlanta also recalled right-hander Touki Toussaint from Triple-A Gwinnett and designated left-hander Jesse Biddle for assignment.

The 22-year-old Toussaint is 2-0 with a 6.35 ERA in three appearances (one start) for the Braves. He was 1-1 with a 7.11 ERA in three starts at Gwinnett.

Biddle, 27, was 0-1 with a 5.40 ERA in 15 appearances for the Braves this season.

