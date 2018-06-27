Dead body found in SunTrust Park walk-in freezer

Hours before Tuesday’s game between the Cincinnati Reds and Atlanta Braves at SunTrust Park in Atlanta, a third-party contractor found the dead body of a man from the same company in a walk-in freezer.

Jun 25, 2018; Atlanta, GA, USA; General view of SunTrust Park during a rain delay before a game between the Atlanta Braves and Cincinnati Reds. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

Officer Sarah O’Hara of the Cobb County Police Department said the discovery was “still an active investigation so I am unable to speculate whether or not foul play is a factor” in comments published by the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

The victim has not been identified, and a cause of death was not immediately released. That will come from the medical examiner’s office.

The game, the second of the three-game series between the two teams, started at 7:35 p.m. ET as scheduled.

—Field Level Media