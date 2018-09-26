Braves SS Swanson (torn hand ligament) out indefinitely

The Atlanta Braves will be without shortstop Dansby Swanson for at least the remainder of the regular season after an MRI on Wednesday revealed a partially torn ligament in his left hand.

Sep 21, 2018; Atlanta, GA, USA; Atlanta Braves shortstop Dansby Swanson (7) loses his bat against the Philadelphia Phillies during the fourth inning at SunTrust Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Swanson will undergo daily treatment in Atlanta before being re-evaluated next week, the team announced. The regular season concludes Sunday.

The Braves clinched the National League East and a playoff berth last Saturday.

Against the New York Mets on Tuesday night, Swanson was pulled to start the bottom of the second inning as a precaution for what the team described as left hand soreness. He lined out to center in his first at-bat in the top of the inning.

Charlie Culberson replaced Swanson in the field and is expected to fill his spot in the lineup.

Swanson spent two weeks on the disabled list in May with left wrist inflammation. The 24-year-old is hitting .238 with 14 home runs, 59 RBIs and 10 stolen bases in 136 games.

—Field Level Media