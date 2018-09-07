FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Sports News
September 7, 2018 / 12:29 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

O's to don Braille uniforms on September 18

1 Min Read

The Baltimore Orioles will become the first American professional sports team to wear Braille lettering on their uniforms when they host the Toronto Blue Jays at Camden Yards on Sept. 18.

Aug 29, 2018; Baltimore, MD, USA; The Baltimore Orioles players celebrate after defeating the Toronto Blue Jays at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. Mandatory Credit: Amber Searls-USA TODAY Sports

The themed uniforms will be part of the team’s National Federation of the Blind Night promotion as the traditional “Orioles” script on the club’s white home jerseys will be replaced with Braille.

The themed night will honor the 40th anniversary of the Federation moving its headquarters to Baltimore.

The team will auction the jerseys, which will be autographed, to the public, with proceeds going to the National Federation of the Blind.

—Field Level Media

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.