Orioles' Davis sets record with 0-for-49 skid

Apr 8, 2019; Baltimore, MD, USA; Baltimore Orioles first baseman Chris Davis (19) flies out to Oakland Athletics left fielder Robbie Grossman (not pictured) extending his streak to 47 consecutive at-bats without a hit which become longest hitless streak by a position player in major-league history during the fifth inning at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

Chris Davis stands alone in terms of baseball offensive futility.

The Baltimore Orioles first baseman went 0-for-5 on Monday against the visiting Oakland A’s, leaving him hitless in his past 49 at-bats, dating to last year.

That is a major league record for a position player, passing the mark of 0-for-46 set by Eugenio Velez in 2010-11.

Davis lined out to right in the second inning, lined out to left in the third, then lined out to left in the fifth to pass Velez. He struck out looking in the seventh and fanned swinging in the eighth to leave him 0-for-28 on the season. He entered the night having struck out 13 times and walked four times in 27 plate appearances this year.

Davis has a $23 million salary this year, and he is guaranteed the same amount in 2020, 2021 and 2022, with $17 million to be paid annually and $6 million to be deferred without interest.

He re-signed with Baltimore as a free agent in January 2016, landing a seven-year, $161 million deal after he averaged 42 homers and 109 RBIs over the previous three seasons.

—Field Level Media