Report: Orioles to move Machado this week

Manny Machado might be switching leagues over the All-Star break.

Jul 16, 2018; Washington, DC, USA; American League infielder Manny Machado of the Baltimore Orioles (13) talks with reporters during workouts in preparation for the 2018 MLB All Star Game at Nationals Ballpark. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports

According to multiple reports, the Baltimore Orioles are vetting final medical evaluations and have agreed to the structure of a deal to trade Machado. ESPN’s Buster Olney reported Tuesday the Los Angeles Dodgers and Philadelphia Phillies are thought to be the frontrunners for the All-Star shortstop, who is in the final year of his contract with Baltimore and projected to fetch a long-term deal approaching $300 million as a free agent.

Baltimore is scheduled to return to the field Friday against the Toronto Blue Jays.

The Dodgers have been aggressive in their pursuit of Machado with their own All-Star shortstop, Corey Seager, out for the season recovering from Tommy John surgery.

Machado has been dealing with constant trade rumors since the start of spring training. The New York Yankees, Arizona Diamondbacks, Cleveland Indians and Milwaukee Brewers all were bidding for his services, according to reports.

Machado said Monday at All-Star Game media day that the uncertainty of where he’d play his next game was becoming frustrating.

“It’s the worst,” Machado said. “You just don’t know what’s going to happen. ... Just get it over with already.

“To go out there and not know where you’re going to be tomorrow, it’s kind of tough. A lot of packing, a lot of cars shipped. I’ve got a lot of clothes in my locker and in my room. I’d like to stay at home. I’d like to be with the organization that I’ve been with, not learning new faces, not learning new names. I’m not good with names.”

—Field Level Media