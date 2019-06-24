Orioles sign C Rutschman to record $8.1 million bonus

FILE PHOTO: Jun 27, 2018; Omaha, NE, USA; Oregon State Beavers catcher Adley Rutschman (35) rounds the bases after hitting a solo home run during the fourth inning against the Arkansas Razorbacks in game two of the championship series of the College World Series at TD Ameritrade Park. Mandatory Credit: Bruce Thorson-USA TODAY Sports -

No. 1 overall draft pick Adley Rutschman signed with the Baltimore Orioles on Monday, receiving a major-league-record $8.1 million signing bonus, according to MLB.com.

The All-America catcher’s bonus eclipsed the $8 million Gerrit Cole received to sign with the Pittsburgh Pirates in 2011.

Rutschman batted .411, slugged .751 and recorded a .575 on-base percentage this season for Oregon State. He won the Golden Spikes Award and the Dick Howser Trophy, both awarded to the nation’s top player.

The Orioles announced the signing on their Twitter account, showing Rutschman shaking hands with general manager Mike Elias.

The Orioles said Rutschman would be introduced Tuesday at Camden Yards before the game against the San Diego Padres.

Coincidentally, Padres third baseman Manny Machado will be making his first appearance as a visiting player Tuesday since the Orioles traded him to the Los Angeles Dodgers last July. He signed with San Diego as a free agent in the offseason.

