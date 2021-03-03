Joe Altobelli, skipper of Orioles' 1983 WS champs, dies at 88

Joe Altobelli, manager of the 1983 World Series champion Baltimore Orioles, died Wednesday at 88.

In his first season as the Orioles’ skipper, Altobelli guided them to a 98-64 record in the regular season and a five-game victory over the Philadelphia Phillies in the World Series.

“A tremendous leader, Altobelli’s compassion, skill, and baseball expertise contributed to the Hall of Fame careers of Eddie Murray, Jim Palmer, and Cal Ripken, Jr.,” the Orioles said in a statement. “We send our sympathies to Altobelli’s family and many friends throughout the game.”

Altobelli began his MLB managerial career with San Francisco, compiling a 225-239 record with the Giants from 1977-79.

He succeeded the legendary Earl Weaver in Baltimore and posted a 212-167 record in two-plus seasons before being let go in May 1985.

Altobelli filled in for one game as an interim manager of the Chicago Cubs in 1991 after Don Zimmer was fired.

As a first baseman and outfielder, Altobelli batted .210 with five homers and 28 RBIs in 166 games with the Cleveland Indians (1955, 1957) and Minnesota Twins (1961).

Altobelli passed away of natural causes in his adopted hometown of Rochester, N.Y., according to the Rochester Democrat and Chronicle.

He had a decades-long association with the city’s minor league Red Wings, first as a player and later as a manager, general manager and broadcaster. He managed the team to Governor’s Cup championships in 1971 and 1974. Rochester retired his No. 26 and inducted him into the Red Wings Hall of Fame.

Altobelli was a three-time International League Manager of the Year (1971, 1976 and 1980) and was inducted into the International League Hall of Fame in 2008.

--Field Level Media