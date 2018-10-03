O's part with manager Showalter; EVP Duquette expected gone

Buck Showalter is out as manager of the Baltimore Orioles, and executive vice president of baseball operations Dan Duquette is also expected to be dismissed, according to multiple reports Wednesday.

FILE PHOTO: Sep 30, 2018; Baltimore, MD, USA; Baltimore Orioles manager Buck Showalter (26) walks off the field after speaking with an umpire in the third inning against the Houston Astros at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports/File Photo

Showalter met with Orioles ownership on Wednesday morning and was notified he wouldn’t return, according to the Baltimore Sun.

Showalter, 62, managed the Orioles for parts of nine seasons, and his 669 wins with the franchise trail only Hall of Fame member Earl Weaver (1,480).

Duquette, 60, has been with Baltimore since 2011, after nine years away from Major League Baseball. He had served as general manager of the Boston Red Sox from 1994-2002.

Baltimore experienced a dreadful 47-115 campaign this season to set the worst mark in franchise history.

Star shortstop Manny Machado and closer Zach Britton were traded away during the highly disappointing season.

Showalter was 669-684 during his tenure with the Orioles and guided the team to three playoff appearances. He was American League Manager of the Year in 2014, when Baltimore went 96-66 and reached the American League Championship Series before being swept by the Kansas City Royals.

Prior to Sunday’s season finale, Showalter indicated he wasn’t thrilled about entering a rebuilding phase.

“That’s one of the things I really feel like we need to get back to, the expectations of winning,” Showalter told reporters. “That’s part of it. You’ve got to have expectations of winning, regardless of if whatever they call it nowadays — building.

“I don’t believe in rebuild, the word rebuild. The first thing you have to accomplish, and one of the things I tried to do when we I got here, is to raise the expectations of winning.”

Showalter has a 1,551-1,517 record in 20 seasons as a manager with the New York Yankees (1992-95), Arizona Diamondbacks (1998-2000), Texas Rangers (2003-06) and Orioles (2010-18).

—Field Level Media